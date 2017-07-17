© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

McConnell Defers Action On Health Care Vote As McCain Recovers From Surgery

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 17, 2017 at 7:37 AM MST
Michael Schennum/The Arizona Republic
/

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will delay consideration of health care legislation in the Senate. His decision follows Sen. John McCain's announced absence after surgery left Republicans short of votes on their marquee legislation.

McConnell's announcement amounts to another setback for GOP efforts, promoted by President Donald Trump, to repeal and replace "Obamacare" after years of promises.

McConnell issued his statement not long after McCain's office disclosed that he had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. Doctors are advising McCain stay in Arizona next week to recover.

McConnell's health care legislation is already hanging by a thread in the Senate with no votes to spare. McCain's absence means it will be impossible for the majority leader to round up the votes needed to move forward with the bill next week as planned.

