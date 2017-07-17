McConnell Defers Action On Health Care Vote As McCain Recovers From Surgery

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will delay consideration of health care legislation in the Senate. His decision follows Sen. John McCain's announced absence after surgery left Republicans short of votes on their marquee legislation.

McConnell's announcement amounts to another setback for GOP efforts, promoted by President Donald Trump, to repeal and replace "Obamacare" after years of promises.

McConnell issued his statement not long after McCain's office disclosed that he had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. Doctors are advising McCain stay in Arizona next week to recover.

McConnell's health care legislation is already hanging by a thread in the Senate with no votes to spare. McCain's absence means it will be impossible for the majority leader to round up the votes needed to move forward with the bill next week as planned.