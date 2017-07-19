© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Department of Interior Proposal Calls for Genetic Testing of Wolves

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 19, 2017 at 3:06 PM MST
wolf_8.jpg
Chicago Zoological Society

Environmentalists are concerned that a proposed spending plan for the U.S. Interior Department calls for a study to determine whether Mexican gray wolves are a genetically distinct subspecies.

A report accompanying the legislation suggests federal wildlife officials would be required to determine the validity of the Mexican wolves' designation as a subspecies of the gray wolf. Red wolves also would be reviewed.

The federal agency would have a year to conduct its work and submit a report to Congress.

Michael Robinson with the Center for Biological Diversity criticized the proposal as a strategy to strip the wolves of protections. He says a handful of genetic studies done since 1996 have confirmed the Mexican wolf as a valid subspecies.

There are at least 113 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in Arizona and New Mexico.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Mexican gray wolfLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content