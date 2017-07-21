© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Movie Trailer For Arizona Firefighters Film Released

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2017
Movie producers have released the trailer for an upcoming movie chronicling 19 Arizona firefighters who died while battling one of the state's most devastating wildfires.

The movie titled "Only the Brave " is based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots who died after fighting their last wildfire near Yarnell, Arizona on June 30, 2013. It stars Jennifer Connelly, Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges and Miles Teller.

The movie's scenes were filmed in numerous New Mexico cities including Santa Fe. Downtown Prescott is also shown as a location in the trailer.

Film credits show that surviving Hotshot member Brendan McDonough worked as a creative consultant.

The film will be released Oct. 20.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EE_GY6zccqc

Associated Press
Associated Press
