KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Plans Sale of Granite Mountain Hotshots Fire Station

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 8, 2017 at 2:46 PM MST
Prescott_Fire_Station_7_For_Sale_Maybe_01_t715.jpg
Matt Hinshaw/The Daily Courier
/

Arizona officials are ready to put a fire station that had become a memorial site for its fallen firefighters up for sale.

The Daily Courier reported Monday that Prescott city officials will sell Station 7 in hopes of putting the sale money toward an employee retirement program. The station housed the Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighter team. Nineteen team members lost their lives in a 2013 wildfire.

Their family members had expressed interest in buying or leasing the station.

The city gave Hotshot families until May 1 to propose a plan to save the station. City manager Michael Lamar says the city did not hear from the families by the deadline and has decided to put the property on the Multiple Listing Service.

