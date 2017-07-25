© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Trial To Focus On Access To Execution Information In Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2017 at 8:15 AM MST
DEATHPENALTY1.jpg
Mark Henle/The Republic
/

A trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday over whether Arizona must reveal its supplier of execution drugs and the qualifications of the people who help the state carry out the death penalty.

The Associated Press and other news organizations filed a lawsuit seeking the information after the 2014 death of condemned inmate Joseph Rudolph Wood.

Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over nearly two hours before he died in what his attorney called a botched execution.

The news organizations won a partial victory late last year when a judge ruled the state must let witnesses view the entirety of an execution, including each time drugs are administered.

The state says the confidentiality that protects the identity of the execution team extends to suppliers of such drugs.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News death penaltyexecutionsPRISONAZ Dept of Corrections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content