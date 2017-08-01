© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sen. Flake Faults GOP, Democrat Partisanship For Trump Rise

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 1, 2017 at 8:09 AM MST
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake takes his own party to task as well as Democrats, blaming both in a new book for the political gridlock that led to Donald Trump's presidency and its current chaos.

The debut of the Arizona lawmaker's book "Conscience of a Conservative" comes amid turmoil in the White House marked by Anthony Scaramucci's rocky 11 days as communications director and the replacement of the chief of staff.

The book published by Random House goes on sale Tuesday.

Flake says that people who felt abandoned by the top parties were drawn to Trump, "a candidate who offered oversimplified answers" to complex issues and entertained them.

The senator says that since the election conservatives have been in denial as the government at its highest levels has become dysfunctional.

KNAU and Arizona News Jeff FlakeGOPDemocratic PartyRepublican PartyUS SenatePresident Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
