KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona High Court To Explain Minimum Wage Law Ruling

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2017 at 7:43 AM MST
arizona-supreme-court-building_0.jpg
Arizona Governor's Office
/

The Arizona Supreme Court is expected to release a written ruling explaining why it rejected a challenge to a minimum wage increase approved by voters in the November election.

The seven-member high court unanimously rejected the challenge from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other business groups in March. The court is set to release its written explanation on Wednesday.

The groups argued that higher state costs for elderly and disabled care trigger a state Constitutional provision requiring a new funding source.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office and the backers of Proposition 206 argued that the increased costs were indirect and didn't require new funding.

Low-wage workers got an increase to a minimum $10 per hour from $8.05 on Jan. 1.

Associated Press
