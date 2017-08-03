McCain Says He Expects To Return To Senate Next Month

Arizona Sen. John McCain says he hates the healthy diet his wife and daughter are forcing on him as he fights an aggressive form of brain cancer but expects to return to the Senate next month.

McCain made the remarks Wednesday in his first extended interview with Arizona media since his diagnosis last month. He spoke on KFYI radio's Mike Broomhead show.

The Republican said he's facing a tough challenge but he's feeling good and getting the best possible treatment. He says the best thing to do when facing adversity is to stay busy, and he plans to do just that during the August congressional recess.

McCain began chemotherapy and radiation treatment for glioblastoma on Monday. He told Broomhead he's "the luckiest person you'll every have on your show."