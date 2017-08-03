© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

McCain Says He Expects To Return To Senate Next Month

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 3, 2017
Arizona Sen. John McCain says he hates the healthy diet his wife and daughter are forcing on him as he fights an aggressive form of brain cancer but expects to return to the Senate next month.

McCain made the remarks Wednesday in his first extended interview with Arizona media since his diagnosis last month. He spoke on KFYI radio's Mike Broomhead show.

The Republican said he's facing a tough challenge but he's feeling good and getting the best possible treatment. He says the best thing to do when facing adversity is to stay busy, and he plans to do just that during the August congressional recess.

McCain began chemotherapy and radiation treatment for glioblastoma on Monday. He told Broomhead he's "the luckiest person you'll every have on your show."

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News GOPSenator John McCainRepublican PartyUS SenateCancer
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
