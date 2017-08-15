© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Regulators To Ponder Rate Boost For APS

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 15, 2017 at 7:29 AM MST
Arizona utility regulators are set to consider a rate increase for the state's largest electric company that could go into effect as soon as next month.

Tuesday's planned meeting by the Arizona Corporation Commission comes months after Arizona Public Service reached a deal with solar and consumer advocates over its planned increases. The deal allowed a smaller rate increase and a smaller cut to what APS pays rooftop solar customers than it originally proposed.

The deal allows a 4.5 percent residential rate increase, below the 8 percent the utility proposed last June. An administrative law judge largely agreed with the proposal and the commission is likely to formally approve it.

A typical homeowner will pay about $6 a more month. APS proposed an $11 a month increase.

