Speed Limits On Part Of I-17 To Be Reduced Over Weekend

Speed limits will be lowered on a winding 22-mile stretch of Interstate 17 by 10 mph during peak travel times over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The state Department of Transportation says temporary signs will be used to reduce speed limits on northbound I-17 between New River and the Sunset Point Rest Area on Friday and southbound on the same stretch of I-17 on Monday.

ADOT says the speed reductions are an effort to reduce crashes and delays resulting from speeding and driver inattention.

ADOT says its efforts to keep holiday weekend traffic flowing safely also include not scheduling construction closures over the weekend and staging equipment on several high-traffic zones to provide faster responses to crashes and stalled vehicles.

Those high-traffic zones are along I-17, Interstate 10 and State Route 87.