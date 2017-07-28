© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Board To Award Grant To Combat Wrong-Way Driving

By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2017
The Arizona State Transportation Board is poised to announce a project grant to a company that will work on a system to reduce the risk of wrong-way driving.

 

The board's decision expected Friday will come after Gov. Doug Ducey called for state agencies to combat the deadly issue. The board approved a $3.7 million plan to construct a system using thermal camera technology that officials say will help curb the problem through early warning methods.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the system will be the first of its kind across the United States. Officials say the chosen company will install the system beginning early next month.

The project will use thermal-detection cameras to sense wrong-way vehicles and alert those drivers and others on the freeway with warning signs and advisories.

Associated Press
