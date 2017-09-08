© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Brnovich Sues Universities Over Dreamer Tuition

Published September 8, 2017 at 3:47 PM MST
Published September 8, 2017 at 3:47 PM MST
Arizona's attorney general is suing the state university system over its decision to keep providing lower in-state tuition rates for immigrants granted deferred deportation status.

The lawsuit filed Friday goes much farther and alleges the Arizona Board of Regents is violating the state Constitution through a years-long series of tuition increases. Arizona's Constitution says public universities' tuition must be as close to free as possible.

The action by Attorney General Mark Brnovich comes days after the Trump administration announced it will wind down the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The board sent a letter to the attorney general's office last month noting its intention to wait for the Supreme Court to decide whether to overturn a lower court's ruling that those immigrants aren't eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

 

KNAU and Arizona News ABORLocal NewsDACA
