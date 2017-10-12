Navajo, Hopi Tribes Get Funding To Ease Coal Plant Shutdown

The federal government is awarding nearly $420,000 to the Navajo and Hopi tribes to prepare for the closure of a coal-fired power plant and mine.

The Navajo Generating Station in Page and the Kayenta Mine will shut down in 2019 unless a new owner for the power plant is found.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced financial support Wednesday for communities dealing with the declining use of coal.

The Navajo Nation will get nearly $155,000 for a commercial plan to ease the impacts of the shutdown.

The Hopi Tribe will receive about $265,000 to develop a business incubator program and to study economic development that's not tied to coal mining.

Another $250,000 goes to Arizona State University and Navajo County for projects related to the power plant and mine closures.