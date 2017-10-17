© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ingraham, Bannon To Attend Kelli Ward For Senate Fundraiser

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2017 at 8:12 AM MST
BannonWardIngraham-640x480.jpg
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, @kelliwardaz, AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
/

U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward is getting some big-name help as she works to knock off fellow Republican Jeff Flake in next year's GOP primary.

Conservative talk-show host Laura Ingraham is set to headline a Tuesday fundraiser for Ward amid reports that former White House strategist Steve Bannon may also attend the Scottsdale event.

Ward needs to beef up her fundraising after a strong third quarter showing that also left her short of cash. She raised nearly $700,000 in mainly small donations but ended the quarter with just $250,000 in the bank.

Flake raised $1.1 million last quarter and has $3.4 million on hand.

Bannon has been attacking Republican lawmakers who don't fully back President Donald Trump and his appearance could give Ward a big boost among Trump's Arizona backers.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionsJeff Flakeprimary electionsKelli WardUS SenatePresident Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content