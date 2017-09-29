Sinema Officially Announces Bid To Unseat Flake In Senate

U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who has said she was considering running to unseat Sen. Jeff Flake, has officially announced her candidacy.

Sinema said in YouTube video Thursday that she's running for the Senate because she wants to help people and because she's "not giving up on the American dream."

She was elected to Congress in 2012 and became the body's first openly bisexual member.

Flake, a conservative Republican who has faced backlash from President Donald Trump, has held the seat since 2013.

Sinema will first face off with Democrat Deedra Abboud.