KNAU and Arizona News
Brain_Food_cropped.jpg
Hungry for more stories on science, culture and technology?Check out Brain Food: Insights and Discoveries from Northern Arizona. From ground breaking scientific research to global music projects, Brain Food profiles some of the unique projects happening in the region and the interesting people behind them. While there are no new episodes of Brain Food, we will continue to maintain the archive here.

Brain Food: Gross But Real, New Projest Saves Birds from Porta-Potty Deaths

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bonnie Stevens
Published October 19, 2017 at 5:00 AM MST
PooPooProjectboreal_owl_toilet_usforest_servicePhoto2.jpg
U.S. Forest Service
/

Getting stuck in a Porta-Potty is the stuff of nightmares. But it’s a foul reality for cavity-nesting birds like woodpeckers, boreal owls and American kestrels.

Every year, thousands of these birds die in the holding tanks of self-contained vault restrooms found in many wilderness areas. That’s why Wyoming’s Teton Raptor Center created the Poo Poo Project, a simple screen devised to keep wildlife from being entrapped. David Watson runs the program.

PooPoo1.jpg
Credit Susan Drown/Prescott Audubon Society
/
Volunteer Dave Flechette installs a screen on a vault toilet on the Prescott National Forest.

"So we came up with a design that has some flanges that flair out from the screen and those flanges are actually what sits on top of the vault pipe and so there’s a little gap between the vent pipe and the screen, and the screens really prevent, again, those birds from going down into that hole," says Watson.

Watson says public land agencies nationwide are joining the Poo Poo Project, including Grand Canyon National Park. 

PooPooProjectLongEaredOwlRescued_BureauofLandMgmt.jpg
Credit Courtesy
/

"We had two conservation milestones we were trying to hit this particular summer 2017, and one was a Poo Poo Project in every single state, and we were able to do that this summer. And then we also wanted to sell our 10,000th screen, and that’s an opportunity for us to create awareness of this issue,” says Watson.

In northern Arizona, the Coconino, Prescott, Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests have all signed on to the project. 

