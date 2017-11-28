© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Game and Fish Offers $8,000 Reward in Deer Poaching Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 28, 2017 at 2:39 PM MST
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering up to $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a deer poacher.

The case involves a mule deer buck that was found dead near Mount Logan on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The deer is suspected to have been killed sometime between Nov. 17 and 19.

Game and Fish officials say a lawful deer hunt started Nov. 17 in the area, but evidence at the scene suggests that the mule deer buck was possibly poached and edible portions of the animal were left to waste.

