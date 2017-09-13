Survey Indicates Arizona's Bald Eagle Population Doing Well

State officials say Arizona's population of bald eagles is doing well.

The Game and Fish Department's annual survey reports an increasing number of breeding areas statewide, with a record 82 young hatched during the 2017 breeding season, up from the previous high of 79 in 2016.

The state now has 85 breeding areas, including two new ones.

The department estimates there are 67 adult breeding pairs, compared with only 11 in 1978, a period when the species was listed as endangered.

Bald eagles in Arizona were removed from the federal Endangered Species Act in 2011.

The breeding season for bald eagles in Arizona generally runs from December through June.