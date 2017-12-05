© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Canadian Man Sentenced to Prison for Seeking Underage Sex in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 5, 2017 at 6:13 AM MST
A Canadian man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for traveling to Flagstaff with the intent of having sex with a minor.

Prosecutors say 57-year-old Dilbagh Singh of Ontario received a 46-month sentence Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. He faced a prison term of up to 30 years.

Singh previously pleaded guilty to international travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Court documents show Singh began a nearly four-month online relationship in January with a person he believed to be a 15-year old girl but actually was an undercover agent.

In May, Singh flew from Canada to meet the girl in northern Arizona.

He checked into a Flagstaff hotel with condoms and alcohol and was arrested by local police and federal authorities.

 

