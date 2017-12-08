Regents Seek Dismissal of Arizona AG's Tuition Hike Lawsuit

The Arizona Board of Regents has filed motions to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Arizona Attorney General's Office over steep tuition increases at the three state universities.

Board officials said Thursday that the lawsuit is unfounded along with being factually and legally flawed.

The suit was filed in September and claims that increasing in-state tuition and mandatory fees by "315 to 370 percent" is dramatic and unconstitutional.

The lawsuit also addresses the regents' decision to offer in-state tuition to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The DACA program allows young immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought here as children to remain in the U.S.

The regents oversee Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.