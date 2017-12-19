© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

McCain Feeling Well, Returning After Holidays

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 19, 2017 at 8:25 AM MST
MCCAIN3.jpg
AL DRAGO/NEW YORK TIMES/FILE
/

Sen. John McCain says he's feeling well and is looking forward to returning to work in Washington after the holidays.

The Arizona Republican tweeted late Monday morning his "thanks to everyone for your support & words of encouragement!"

McCain, the Armed Services Committee chairman, is battling brain cancer and has returned to Arizona where he'll undergo physical therapy and rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic.

He'll miss this week's vote this week on the tax bill. But GOP leaders are likely to have enough Republicans to pass the measure.

McCain, 81, was admitted last week to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to receive treatment for the "normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy."

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Senator John McCainRepublican PartyUS SenateCancer
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content