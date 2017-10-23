© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
McCain Issues Veiled Criticism Of Trump's Vietnam Deferment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 23, 2017 at 7:48 AM MST
john-mccain-c-span-654x362-8f16f4d.jpg

U.S. Sen. John McCain has issued a veiled criticism of President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the Vietnam War.

 

In an interview with C-SPAN last week, McCain lamented that the military "drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say they had a bone spur."

One of Trump's five draft deferments came as a result of a physician's letter stating he suffered from bone spurs in his feet. Trump's presidential campaign described the issue as a temporary problem.

McCain spent six years as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967.

Trump derided McCain's service in 2015, stating his fellow Republican wasn't a "war hero" and adding "I like people who weren't captured."

McCain's spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment Monday.

