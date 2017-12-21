Game And Fish Investigating Another Elk Poaching In Arizona
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating another poaching of a bull elk.
Officials say the poaching occurred last Sunday morning.
The elk was shot and left to waste along a U.S. Forest Service road northwest of Williams.
Game and Fish officials say there was not a lawful bull elk season going on at the time and the elk was shot with a large caliber rifle behind the shoulder.
Investigating officers are seeking information to locate two persons who might have left the scene in a pickup truck.
There have been at least three other cases of elk poaching in Arizona since last month.