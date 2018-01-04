Flagstaff-Based Hunting Outfitter To Pay $30K For Refunds

A settlement requires a Flagstaff-based outfitter to pay $30,000 in restitution for refunds for failing to provide guide and other services to out-of-state customers who paid in advance to hunt deer and bighorn sheep in Arizona and Mexico.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says the consent judgment also requires Sonoran Outfitters Adventures LLC run by Todd Basil Rice to pay an additional $30,000 in restitution if additional consumers surface with valid claims in the next 90 days.

Other terms of the settlement filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court include requiring Sonoran Outfitters to pay the $15,000 to the state. The $15,000 includes $10,000 in civil penalties and $5,000 for costs and fees.

The judgment resolves a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by the office against Sonoran Outfitters in 2017.