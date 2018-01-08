© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Senator Flake Proposes Delisting Mexican Gray Wolf

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 8, 2018 at 7:52 AM MST
Wolf1.JPG
KTAR
/

A wolf that once roamed parts of the American Southwest and northern Mexico would be removed from the list of federally protected species under legislation proposed by U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake.

The Arizona Republican introduced the measure last week. He's a critic of the Mexican gray wolf recovery plan, calling it a regulatory nightmare for ranchers and rural communities.

The bill calls for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine if a population of fewer than 100 wolves has been established along the Arizona-New Mexico border. If so, the predator would be considered recovered and removed from the endangered list.

Environmentalists say it's an attempt to sidestep the Endangered Species Act.

According to the most recent survey, an estimated 113 wolves roam parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentJeff FlakeEndangered SpeciesNew MexicoMexican gray wolf
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content