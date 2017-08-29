© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Business Leaders Want Mexican Wolves In Grand Canyon Area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2017 at 7:55 AM MST
mexican-gray-wolf_nagel-photographer-800.jpg
NAGEL PHOTOGRAPHY / SHUTTERSTOCK
/

More than 60 business leaders have urged the federal government to release endangered Mexican gray wolves into the Grand Canyon area in northern Arizona and eastern Utah.

The business leaders are submitting their request in a joint letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The federal agency is seeking public comments on its draft plan that limits the wolf-recovery efforts to just one zone south of Interstate 40 in Arizona and New Mexico.

The business leaders include owners, managers and independent contractors from the tourism and service industries in northern Arizona and southern Utah.

They say the wolf-recovery efforts will have economic and environmental benefits.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is under a court order to have a completed recovery plan by the end of November.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkUS Fish and Wildlife ServiceNew MexicoMexican gray wolfGrand CanyonUtah
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content