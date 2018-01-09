© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Civil Case Against Man Charged In NAU Shooting Dismissed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 9, 2018 at 7:58 AM MST
A civil lawsuit filed against a man charged in a fatal shooting at Northern Arizona University has been settled.

One student was killed and three others injured in the 2015 shooting on the Flagstaff campus.

Attorneys for three of the victims had accused Steven Jones and his parents of negligence. The lawsuit in Coconino County Superior Court sought damages to be determined at a jury trial.

Court documents show the case recently was dismissed after the parties reached a settlement. Attorneys on both sides said this week that the terms are confidential.

Court documents say each side is responsible for its own attorneys' fees. The case cannot be refiled.

Jones is scheduled to be retried on the criminal charges in March. He has said he acted in self-defense.

