Navajo Nation Plans Second Utility-Scale Solar Farm In Kayenta

The Navajo Nation is moving forward with a second solar energy farm, adjacent to one it built in Kayenta.

The new project will produce about 27 megawatts of energy, or enough to power about 18,000 homes. It's expected to start operating next year.

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority is financing the $50 million project through loans.

Tribal officials say they're selling the renewable energy credits to the Phoenix-based Salt River Project. Officials say SRP also will receive energy equal to the amount generated at Kayenta.

The setup is similar for the first solar farm in Kayenta that went online last year. It also produces 27 megawatts of energy.

The two utilities are expected to sign an agreement Friday to work together on future renewable energy projects.