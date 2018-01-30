Investigation Finds Shooter Violated Sexual Harassment Policies

An internal investigation has found that an Arizona House lawmaker violated the chamber's sexual harassment policies. Republican Representative Don Shooter has been permanently removed from all committee assignments.

Tuesday's release of the investigation into allegations against Shooter came months after a female lawmaker named him as the person she said harassed her.

In the weeks after Republican Representative Michele Ugenti-Rita's October allegations, the then-publisher of the Arizona Republic newspaper and other women said Shooter subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

The investigation substantiated some of the allegations.

Shooter, of Yuma, has consistently denied sexual harassment but acknowledged he made "jarring, insensitive and demeaning" comments.

Republican Speaker J.D. Mesnard says besides pulling Shooter's committee assignments, he is asking the full House to censure him.



