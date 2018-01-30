© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Investigation Finds Shooter Violated Sexual Harassment Policies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 30, 2018 at 3:47 PM MST
Shooter.jpg
Capitol Media Services

An internal investigation has found that an Arizona House lawmaker violated the chamber's sexual harassment policies. Republican Representative Don Shooter has been permanently removed from all committee assignments.

Tuesday's release of the investigation into allegations against Shooter came months after a female lawmaker named him as the person she said harassed her.

In the weeks after Republican Representative Michele Ugenti-Rita's October allegations, the then-publisher of the Arizona Republic newspaper and other women said Shooter subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

The investigation substantiated some of the allegations.

Shooter, of Yuma, has consistently denied sexual harassment but acknowledged he made "jarring, insensitive and demeaning" comments.

Republican Speaker J.D. Mesnard says besides pulling Shooter's committee assignments, he is asking the full House to censure him.

 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Don ShooterArizona LegislatureLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content