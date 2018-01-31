© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Judge Rejects Effort To Block Vote On School Voucher Law

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 31, 2018 at 8:16 AM MST
Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic
A judge is Phoenix has thrown out a lawsuit seeking to invalidate a voter referendum that is blocking Arizona's massive new school voucher program.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Margaret Mahoney's order is a major victory for the grassroots group of parents and teachers that collected signatures to block the law.

Barring a repeal of the 2017 law backed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey or a successful appeal, it will remain on the November ballot.

The order released Tuesday says voucher supporters didn't have a right to sue because the Legislature removed that in 2015 before restoring it during last year's legislative session.

The voucher law was a major priority of Ducey and was backed by school choice group American Federation for Children, formerly led by now-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Associated Press
