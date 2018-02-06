Apache Trout To Be Stocked In White Mountains Waterways

One of Arizona's two native trout will be restocked this year at waterways in the White Mountains.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says it wasn't able to stock lakes and streams last year because the federal hatcheries where it gets Apache trout eggs had tested positive for bacteria kidney disease.

The department says it's expecting about 200,000 Apache trout eggs this year.

About 55,000 of the fish will be stocked in the White Mountains between May and September. The fish typically go to Lee Valley Reservoir, the east and west forks of the Black River, Upper Silver Creek and parts of the Little Colorado River near Greer.