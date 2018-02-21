© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flake Supports Bill to Increase Purchase Age for AR-15 Rifles

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 21, 2018 at 3:27 PM MST
Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake is working on a bill to raise the age limit for purchasing AR-15 semi-automatic rifles. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it follows last week’s school shooting in Florida that left 17 students and faculty dead. 

Currently, federal law allows anyone 18 and older to buy an AR-15-style rifle like the one allegedly used last week in the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. But according to a tweet Wednesday by Senator Flake, he believes the minimum age for non-military buyers should be 21, the requirement for purchasing a handgun.

He’s collaborating on the bipartisan bill with California Democrat Diane Feinstein and hasn’t commented further on the proposal.

Flake himself experienced gun violence last summer when a man opened fire on Congressional Republicans during a baseball practice in Virginia. He was unhurt but assisted wounded Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise.

Meanwhile, President Trump has ordered the Justice Department to issue regulations on so-called “bump stocks,” which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire fully automatically. 

KNAU and Arizona News congressgunsArizonaJeff FlakeviolenceLocal NewsDonald TrumpRepublican Party
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
