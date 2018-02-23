© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Fourth Grand Canyon Helicopter Crash Victim Dies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 23, 2018 at 8:50 AM MST
grandcanyoncrash.jpg
Teddy Fujimoto
/

Authorities say a British tourist hospitalized in Las Vegas after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon earlier this month has died. Three other Britons were killed in the crash.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg confirmed in a statement that 31-year-old Neil Udall died Thursday at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

Udall was one of four people, including the pilot, who were hospitalized in critical condition after the Feb. 10 crash.

The helicopter went down on tribal land outside Grand Canyon National Park.

A preliminary report released Wednesday says the helicopter made at least two 360-degree turns before crashing. But the National Transportation Safety Board doesn't say what caused the crash.

A full NTSB report won't be completed for more than a year.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkgrand canyonLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content