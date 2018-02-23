Fourth Grand Canyon Helicopter Crash Victim Dies

Authorities say a British tourist hospitalized in Las Vegas after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon earlier this month has died. Three other Britons were killed in the crash.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg confirmed in a statement that 31-year-old Neil Udall died Thursday at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

Udall was one of four people, including the pilot, who were hospitalized in critical condition after the Feb. 10 crash.

The helicopter went down on tribal land outside Grand Canyon National Park.

A preliminary report released Wednesday says the helicopter made at least two 360-degree turns before crashing. But the National Transportation Safety Board doesn't say what caused the crash.

A full NTSB report won't be completed for more than a year.