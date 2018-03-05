Tourist's Parents File Lawsuit in Grand Canyon Copter Crash

The manufacturer and operator of a sightseeing helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon last month are responding to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a British tourist who was on board.

The suit, filed Friday in Las Vegas by the parents of Jonathan Udall of Southampton, says he could have survived if the helicopter had a crash-resistant fuel system.

Manufacturer Airbus Helicopters said Saturday it now builds helicopters with the new fuel systems and supports operators who chose to retrofit their Airbus aircraft with them.

Papillon Airways CEO Brenda Halvorson says it is "misguided" for attorneys to make allegations about the accident before the National Transportation Safety Board finishes its investigation.

The Feb. 10 crash killed five people and critically injured two, including the pilot.