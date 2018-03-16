© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Two Mexican Gray Wolves Found Dead in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 16, 2018 at 5:25 AM MST
636066066283269954-mexicangraywolf.jpg
Michael Chow/The Republic
/

Federal wildlife managers are investigating the deaths of two endangered Mexican gray wolves.

The animals were found dead in Arizona in February. Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances or the locations where the animals were found.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesman John Bradley said Thursday the carcasses were sent to a lab in Oregon for examination.

One of the wolves, a female, was reported in January to be traveling alone in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. The male wolf was spotted that same month making wide movements from the Coconino and Apache-Sitgreaves forests to the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

The two deaths are the first to be reported in 2018.

Efforts to reintroduce the endangered wolves in Arizona and New Mexico have been ongoing for two decades.

KNAU and Arizona News US Fish and Wildlife ServiceEndangered SpeciesMexican gray wolfLocal NewsArizona Department of Game and Fish
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
