Navajo Nation Sues Over Police Shooting of Tribal Member in Winslow

The Navajo Nation has sued the federal government and the city over Winslow over the death of a tribal member who was shot by a police officer.

The tribe filed its lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court on behalf of Loreal Tsingine's daughter.

Authorities say the 27-year-old Tsingine had posed a threat to a now former Winslow officer when she was shot five times on a sidewalk two years ago.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office cleared the officer in the shooting. The U.S. Department of Justice reviewed the case but said it couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt the officer willfully used excessive force.

The lawsuit alleges violations of civil and constitutional rights, and seeks unspecified damages.

The Justice Department and the city of Winslow declined comment Wednesday.