© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

World War II Navajo Code Talker Roy Hawthorne Sr. Dies at 92

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 23, 2018 at 4:45 PM MST
C233DB7D-3E46-48F4-9A9B-9FA625BE48B9_cx0_cy13_cw0_w1023_r1_s.jpg
AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File
/

A Navajo Code Talker who used his native language to confound the Japanese in World War II has died.

The Navajo Nation says Roy Hawthorne Sr. died Saturday. He was 92.

Hawthorne enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at 17 and became part of a famed group of Navajos who transmitted hundreds of messages in their language without error.

The code was never broken.

Hawthorne was one of the most visible survivors of the group. He appeared at public events and served as vice president of a group representing the men.

He never considered himself a hero.

Hawthorne later served with the U.S. Army.

He's survived by five children and more than a dozen grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled Friday.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsNavajo NationVeteransNavajo Code Talkers
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content