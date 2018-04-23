© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildfire Prompts Evacuation Order Outside Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 23, 2018 at 4:04 PM MST
sLLPp5ws_400x400.jpg

Authorities are evacuating residents of a small northern Arizona community because of a wildfire.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the fire started Monday with someone burning debris.

It's in Valle on state land about 35 miles north of Williams.

Tiffany Davila is a spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. She says one vacant structure has burned and others are threatened.

She says the 160-acre wildfire is not threatening the state highway that leads to the Grand Canyon but motorists likely will see smoke.

Sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton says a pre-evacuation order is in place for other residents farther out from the fire.

About 50 people are fighting the fire, and state officials have ordered aircraft to help slow it.

Associated Press
