KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Woman Accused of Killing Man, Faking Kidnapping

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2018 at 10:08 AM MST
Sharalyn-Stura-web_t715.jpg
Prescott Police Department
/

Police say a Prescott woman made up a story about being kidnapped to hide her role in her boyfriend's killing.

Prescott police spokesman Dave Fuller said Friday that 57-year-old Sharalyn Stura is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety found Stura in a car off Interstate 17 Thursday morning with her hands tied to the steering wheel.

Stura told investigators an armed suspect kidnapped her and forced her to drive to the Rimrock area.

Fuller says while several law enforcement agencies searched for the suspect, detectives found the body of 66-year-old Jay Michael Freeman inside Stura's home.

Fuller says inconsistencies in Stura's statements led to her admitting to involvement in Freeman's death.

It was not known if Stura had an attorney.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PrescottcrimeLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
