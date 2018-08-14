Developer Files Plans to Build Housing in Prescott’s Granite Dells

A grassroots community group in Prescott wants to protect the Granite Dells as a city park. The area includes two popular hiking trails amid scenic spires of rock, but it’s partly on private land slated for development. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Arizona Eco Development plans to build manufactured homes, single family housing, and a resort on 2,500 acres near the Granite Dells. The company has applied for annexation into the City of Prescott.

City code requires the developer to set aside 25 percent of the land as open space. A grassroots group called Save the Dells wants that open space to be concentrated in a 500-acre city park to protect the Peavine and Iron King hiking trails and the iconic “Point of Rocks.”

The Granite Dells is a unique geological feature of billion-year-old granite boulders and exposed bedrock. It’s full of canyons, riparian areas, and wildlife and birds like the golden eagle.

Arizona Eco’s development plans (here and here) mention the possibility of a city park, but do not suggest a size or location. The City of Prescott is reviewing the application and will offer a 60-day public comment period.