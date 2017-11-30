Prescott Approves Project to Build Thousands of Houses

A project to build more than 10,000 new houses in Prescott has been approved by the City Council.

The Daily Courier reports that the council approved on Tuesday the rezoning, airport-area plan and development agreement that will allow the 3-square-mile (7-square-kilometer) Deep Well project to go forward under a master plan.

The plan calls for mixed-use development on vacant ranchland between Prescott and Chino Valley. The land contains an additional 25 square miles (65 square kilometers) that officials have talked about adding to the plan in the future, but they say the availability of water will dictate if that's possible.

Developers said the project could increase Prescott's population by 22,000 residents.

They said the project would gradually bring houses to the area throughout the coming decades.