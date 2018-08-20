© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Recent Visitor to Sedona May Have Exposed Others to Measles

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 20, 2018 at 2:03 PM MST
arizona-DHS.jpg

Arizona health officials say an out-of-state visitor to Sedona may have exposed others to measles.

The state Department of Health Services issued a warning Friday that people who were in the vicinity of the visitor between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8 should check their immunization records and watch for symptoms.

They say exposure was possible Aug. 6 in the afternoon at Slide Rock State Park and in the evening at Enchantment Resort.

The afflicted visitor also visited several places Aug. 7, including Pump House Station Urban Eatery, Redrock Precision Motors, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village and Rene at Tlaquepaque. The visitor also went to a Cracker Barrel in Kingman the next morning.

The agency says Arizona currently has no reported cases of measles.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Sedonapublic healthLocal NewsArizona Department of Health Services
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content