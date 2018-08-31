© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
AZ Supreme Court Censures Page Justice of the Peace

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 31, 2018 at 1:10 PM MST
A Coconino County justice of the peace has been formally reprimanded by the Arizona Supreme Court for misconduct.

The Commission on Judicial Conduct says the court's censure of Page Justice of the Peace Donald G. Roberts las week resulted from his allowing his part-time bailiff to work for private providers of court services that were done under orders issued by Roberts.

The commission's announcement of the court's decision to censure Roberts says it was based on an agreement between Roberts and a state disciplinary counsel that Roberts' conduct violated rules against conduct that brings a judicial office into disrepute.

