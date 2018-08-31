ICE Says Over 70 Arrested in Weeklong Sweep

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says a week-long special operation all over Arizona netted the arrests of 78 immigrants, including some who had been convicted of serious crimes in the past.

Field office director Henry Lucero said Friday that the operation in Phoenix, Yuma, Flagstaff and other areas last week ended with the arrest of dozens of people with serious convictions like aggravated assault, kidnapping, drug trafficking and domestic violence. Nearly 30 of those arrested had DUI convictions.

Lucero said many of those arrested are now in deportation proceedings. He said Arizona is safer place now.

The arrested include people from Mexico, Russia, Peru, Guatemala and El Salvador. Their identities were not released.