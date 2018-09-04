Body of Second Victim of Colorado River Boat Crash Recovered

This story has been updated.

Authorities say the bodies of man and a woman killed in a Colorado River collision of two boats have been found and that the search continues for one other still missing.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Kingman, Arizona, says the bodies of 24-year-old Kirra Drury of Ventura, California, and 50-year-old Brian Grabowski of Tulare, California, were found Tuesday, a day after the body of 51-year-old Christine Lewis of Visalia, California, was found in the river along the California-Arizona border.

The three were among more than a dozen people ejected from two boats in the crash Saturday night. Both boats sank, and passing boaters pulled crash victims from the water.

Nine people were injured.

One boat carried 10 people and the other vessel had six aboard in a well-traveled stretch of the river, according to the sheriff's office.

None of the boaters were wearing life jackets, which aren't required but are recommended by authorities, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Shuster said.

The crash occurred between two popular marinas and near California's Moabi Regional Park.

The search included helicopters and divers.