Three Accused of Passing Counterfeit $100 Bills in Prescott Area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2018 at 2:58 PM MST
5bc711f57cde5.image_.png
Prescott Police Department
/

Three Phoenix-area residents are accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills at a Prescott-area Costco store.

Prescott police said 56-year-old Debra Hernandez, 52-year-old Robert Greves and 56-year-old were arrested Monday on suspicion of charges that included forgery and fraudulent schemes.

According to police, the three allegedly passed several counterfeit $100 bills and were found to have additional counterfeit bills in their possession after their arrests.

They remained jailed Tuesday and online court records didn't list defense attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Associated Press
