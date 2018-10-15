© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Investigating Deaths of Two Wild Horses Near Heber

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 15, 2018 at 1:20 PM MST
Heber Wild Horses/file
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two wild horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in northern Arizona.

The Heber Wild Horse group says two stallions were found dead Saturday along Forest Service Road 50 and had gunshot wounds.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Department has turned over the investigation to U.S. Forest Service officials.

A $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for deaths of the wild horses is being offered by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.

Officials with the Scottsdale-based nonprofit say three wild horses were shot in the Salt River area in 2016 and one horse later died.

 

Associated Press
