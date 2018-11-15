Williams Police Add Cameras to Officer's Guns

The Williams Police Department has purchased cameras that attach to the barrel of its officers’ guns.

They will give a second, clearer recording of any incident along with body cameras already worn by officers.

Lieutenant Darrell Hixson says the new cameras will help determine what happens any time an officer draws their weapon, regardless of whether or not they fire it.



“So either way, we’re going to record what that weapon is doing, and that’s what we should know. What that weapon is doing. And who’s operating it and why.”



The gun cameras begin recording audio and video automatically if the weapon is drawn.



They cost $500 apiece, and all 12 uniformed officers in Williams will have one attached to their sidearm.



Hixson says they have yet to determine if the cameras will work for plain-clothes officers such as detectives, who often carry concealed weapons.



