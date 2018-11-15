© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Technology News
Stories from around the region that engage and inspire.A special thank you to the City of Flagstaff BBB grant program and Flagstaff Cultural Partners for awarding KNAU $18,400 to help fund KNAU's Science and Technology Desk.

Williams Police Add Cameras to Officer's Guns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Zac Ziegler
Published November 15, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
The Williams Police Department has purchased cameras that attach to the barrel of its officers’ guns. 

They will give a second, clearer recording of any incident along with body cameras already worn by officers.

Lieutenant Darrell Hixson says the new cameras will help determine what happens any time an officer draws their weapon, regardless of whether or not they fire it.
 
“So either way, we’re going to record what that weapon is doing, and that’s what we should know. What that weapon is doing. And who’s operating it and why.”
 
The gun cameras begin recording audio and video automatically if the weapon is drawn.
 
They cost $500 apiece, and all 12 uniformed officers in Williams will have one attached to their sidearm. 
 
Hixson says they have yet to determine if the cameras will work for plain-clothes officers such as detectives, who often carry concealed weapons.
 

