2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Globe Bar Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Authorities in eastern Arizona said Monday that a man hanging out with patrons inside a bar suddenly opened fire on them, killing two and wounding two others.

Globe Police Chief Dale Walters said the 22-year-old suspect shot the victims Sunday night not long after all of them had been playing pool together.

"This is a very sad day for the city of Globe," Walters said at a news conference.

According to investigators, three of the victims went to a back patio at Jammerz Bar to smoke a cigarette. Walters said the suspect followed them and then started shooting with a semi-automatic handgun.

Responding officers found a 22-year-old man and 44-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Two women, both 20 years old, were critically injured. They were airlifted to Phoenix-area hospitals. Walters said they were still listed in critical condition.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies conducted a manhunt for the suspect and found him on the San Carlos Indian Reservation. He is currently in custody there on unrelated charges. His identity was not immediately released.

Walters said police have not determined a motive and are seeking to interview anyone who was at the bar on Sunday.

All four victims are from the Globe area, which is roughly 90 miles (140 kilometers) east of Phoenix. Three of them knew each other. Police said it's not clear if the suspect was previously known to any of them.

Their names are not being released until additional family notifications can be made, authorities said.

The shooting comes less than a week after a gunman killed 12 people at a Southern California bar in an unprovoked attack. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.