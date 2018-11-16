© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona State Parks Director Fired by Governor

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 16, 2018 at 4:31 PM MST
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has fired embattled state Parks Director Sue Black following complaints she allowed potential archaeological sites to be bulldozed to make way for new cabins.

The governor's office said Friday that Ducey removed Black and her top deputy, Jim Keegan, from their positions.

The action came after a former state archaeologist filed a complaint alleging that Black and other top parks officials ignored his repeated warnings that their actions violated regulations prohibiting destruction of artifacts and archaeological sites.

Black had kept her job despite facing three previous inquiries, including that she was disrespectful toward staff.

Vogt, who previously served as the chief operating officer for the state of Arizona, will serve as the interim director of the agency.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
